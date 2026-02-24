Sign up
Photo 2988
Nala and Sadie
Nala has been incredibly patient and gentle with this little terror on 4 legs with needle sharp teeth
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
1
0
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2994
photos
37
followers
10
following
820% complete
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
24th February 2026 9:02am
narayani
ace
What a gorgeous shot 🙂
March 7th, 2026
