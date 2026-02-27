Previous
Next
Something's wrong by seacreature
Photo 2991

Something's wrong

with what that arrogant, useless, night shift doctor did last night at E.R. Life Fourways Hospital. My hand is swelling up so much it's being bent in half in the cast and it feels like an iron band getting screwed tighter and tighter around my arm
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Oh no!!
March 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact