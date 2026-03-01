Sign up
Previous
Photo 2986
Broken
Awaiting surgery for broken elbow. Badly dislocated elbow on Thursday evening. Also broke a large chunk of bone off the head of my radius and tore ligaments
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2986
photos
37
followers
10
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A528B
Taken
1st March 2026 6:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh no - the smile really doesn't match the description of the injuries at all ... oh wait, painkillers are working ;) hope the surgery is really helpfull for the bones
March 1st, 2026
narayani
ace
Oh no! I agree - you shouldn’t be smiling! But maybe it is the pain killers 😅
I hope the surgery is a success and healing is fast x
March 1st, 2026
I hope the surgery is a success and healing is fast x