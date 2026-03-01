Previous
Broken by seacreature
Photo 2986

Broken

Awaiting surgery for broken elbow. Badly dislocated elbow on Thursday evening. Also broke a large chunk of bone off the head of my radius and tore ligaments
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh no - the smile really doesn't match the description of the injuries at all ... oh wait, painkillers are working ;) hope the surgery is really helpfull for the bones
March 1st, 2026  
narayani ace
Oh no! I agree - you shouldn’t be smiling! But maybe it is the pain killers 😅
I hope the surgery is a success and healing is fast x
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact