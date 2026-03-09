Previous
Blue by seacreature
Blue

Last week's challenge was Blue. I have only just managed to attempt it. It sure was a challenge with only one hand but I guess this period in a cast is going to test my resourcefulness
9th March 2026

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Annie-Sue ace
lovely diagonal going through

If you have a beanbag, you can safely tilt your camera - and put it on time delay so it doesn't wobble.

However, with this shot, you seem to have overcome all incapacity problems already!
March 9th, 2026  
