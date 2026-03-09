Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2996
Blue
Last week's challenge was Blue. I have only just managed to attempt it. It sure was a challenge with only one hand but I guess this period in a cast is going to test my resourcefulness
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
2996
photos
37
followers
10
following
820% complete
View this month »
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th March 2026 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie-Sue
ace
lovely diagonal going through
If you have a beanbag, you can safely tilt your camera - and put it on time delay so it doesn't wobble.
However, with this shot, you seem to have overcome all incapacity problems already!
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
If you have a beanbag, you can safely tilt your camera - and put it on time delay so it doesn't wobble.
However, with this shot, you seem to have overcome all incapacity problems already!