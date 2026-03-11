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Robbie by seacreature
Photo 2998

Robbie

After fostering Sadie for two weeks it was decided Maddy was big enough to have her own little puppy now, so another little Heinz variety from the rescue centre has joined the family
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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Photo Details

Anne ace
Well done Maddy! Both dogs look so lovely. Super candid capture Desi
March 18th, 2026  
narayani ace
Oh how lovely for her!
March 18th, 2026  
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