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All tuckered out by seacreature
Photo 3003

All tuckered out

Robbie settling down to nap on top of the "rope" I had just made for him out of an old stained pair of Maddy's leggings
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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