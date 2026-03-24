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The joy of water by seacreature
Photo 3005

The joy of water

Robbie discovered the joy of a little floating plastic lemon from Maddy's toy shopping basket in a basin of water.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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