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Doggie Daycare by seacreature
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Doggie Daycare

My daughter is away having chemo all morning so I am keeping an eye on the dogs. The perspective is very misleading making Robbie look huge and Nala look quite small, whilst in reality Robbie is about the size of my foot
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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narayani ace
Why the cone?
March 26th, 2026  
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