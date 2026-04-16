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Previous
Photo 3023
At the playground
I took Maddy out to play at one of the playgrounds on the estate where we live, and allowed her to take an ice lolly with her - hence the green at the sides of her mouth
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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365
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Canon EOS 450D
Taken
16th April 2026 12:37pm
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