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Photo 3029
All tuckered out
Robbie frequently naps beneath my chair in the study or at my feet where ever I happen to be.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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Photo Details
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365
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SM-A528B
Taken
22nd April 2026 1:00pm
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