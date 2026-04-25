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An Impala ram by seacreature
Photo 3031

An Impala ram

I just love impala - such pretty little buck
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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