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Photo 3049
Learning to ride her new scooter
And I am trying to learn to see beauty in my new surroundings while I miss the river and ocean and my little West Coast fishing village.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
3050
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36
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th July 2026 4:49pm
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