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Learning to ride her new scooter by seacreature
Photo 3049

Learning to ride her new scooter

And I am trying to learn to see beauty in my new surroundings while I miss the river and ocean and my little West Coast fishing village.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
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