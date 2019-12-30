Sign up
Photo 1064
The Big Fella
My son Sam is all grown up now, 23 years old on the 30th.
He has left the family home to work in Bristol, and now has his own flat with his girlfriend Eloise.
He has just been home for a week, which has been wonderful. As he is busy packing his car to head off back to Bristol I am posting this shot of him taken at a local beauty spot yesterday.
He is seriously into his photography and I am thoroughly enjoying our in depth chats about this and that!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
1
0
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England.
1064
photos
123
followers
22
following
291% complete
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th December 2019 3:03pm
Kathy A
ace
This is a fabulous shot!
December 31st, 2019
