The Big Fella by seanoneill
Photo 1064

The Big Fella

My son Sam is all grown up now, 23 years old on the 30th.

He has left the family home to work in Bristol, and now has his own flat with his girlfriend Eloise.

He has just been home for a week, which has been wonderful. As he is busy packing his car to head off back to Bristol I am posting this shot of him taken at a local beauty spot yesterday.

He is seriously into his photography and I am thoroughly enjoying our in depth chats about this and that!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
Kathy A ace
This is a fabulous shot!
December 31st, 2019  
