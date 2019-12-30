The Big Fella

My son Sam is all grown up now, 23 years old on the 30th.



He has left the family home to work in Bristol, and now has his own flat with his girlfriend Eloise.



He has just been home for a week, which has been wonderful. As he is busy packing his car to head off back to Bristol I am posting this shot of him taken at a local beauty spot yesterday.



He is seriously into his photography and I am thoroughly enjoying our in depth chats about this and that!