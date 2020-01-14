Sign up
Photo 1071
Is it here yet?
Taken at Knaresborough Station yesterday.
I loved how the guy was leaning over to see if the train was coming.
We had a lovely couple of days up in Harrogate and Knaresborough, though Storm Brendan did rather clip our wings!
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th January 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
