Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1084
Still Life
Still life has been on my list of things to have a go at for sometime so I had a dabble this evening.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
1084
photos
105
followers
17
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th January 2021 11:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
still life
,
bw-59
Jan Hall
ace
Nice! I love the subtle reflection.
January 6th, 2021
Taffy
ace
What an eye -- I like the faint hint of the reflection in the surface below and the strong contrast in the main image. Very artistic and an instant fav.
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close