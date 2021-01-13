Previous
Rural Takeaway by seanoneill
Photo 1090

Rural Takeaway

It has rained all day, and been miserable.

We finally got out for a walk after dark, and managed to get a few shots in the village, but this tickled me.

The Farmer flew past us round the corner on Gotham Rd and then when we reached Main Street we saw he had parked up at one of the takeaways and was waiting for his tea!!

As we walked on he roared past us again, ensuring it didn't get cold before he reached the comfort of home
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
Those new ones can certainly shift too !
January 13th, 2021  
