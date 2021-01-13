Rural Takeaway

It has rained all day, and been miserable.



We finally got out for a walk after dark, and managed to get a few shots in the village, but this tickled me.



The Farmer flew past us round the corner on Gotham Rd and then when we reached Main Street we saw he had parked up at one of the takeaways and was waiting for his tea!!



As we walked on he roared past us again, ensuring it didn't get cold before he reached the comfort of home