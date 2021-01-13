Sign up
Photo 1090
Rural Takeaway
It has rained all day, and been miserable.
We finally got out for a walk after dark, and managed to get a few shots in the village, but this tickled me.
The Farmer flew past us round the corner on Gotham Rd and then when we reached Main Street we saw he had parked up at one of the takeaways and was waiting for his tea!!
As we walked on he roared past us again, ensuring it didn't get cold before he reached the comfort of home
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Sean O'Neill
@seanoneill
I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England. I finished my first 365 at the end of 2012, and managed to take a...
1090
photos
107
followers
19
following
298% complete
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Mark Prince
ace
Those new ones can certainly shift too !
January 13th, 2021
