Camera and film by seanoneill
Camera and film

Coming to the end of this short series now.

Something new next week if I can find the time.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Sean O'Neill

I'm Sean, and I live in the East Midlands of England.
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a name I haven’t seen for a while ....Ilford....how many disappointments using film. Take your photos get them developed & poor photos! Thank goodness for digital, it changed our lives! It’s a challenge taking photos with that old camera I expect.
January 21st, 2021  
