Tonight’s murmuration by seasarah
23 / 365

Tonight’s murmuration

The starlings seemed to take advantage of a warmer, still night and flew for over an hour, often up and down our road - hence the droppings on the car (and yes, a first, on my head!).
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Sarah Bell

@seasarah
Portrait artist living in Cornwall, usually work from life......and since that isn’t at all possible at the moment, ardent gardener, walker and now photographer!
Simon Chapman ace
It's meant to bring good luck when that happens! Thank goodness herring gulls don't congregate in such numbers....
February 16th, 2021  
