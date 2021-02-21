Previous
Spring bulbs by seasarah
28 / 365

Spring bulbs

Can’t decide whether the tulips are shooting upwards or the rain is just beating the earth downwards!
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Sarah Bell

@seasarah
Portrait artist living in Cornwall, usually work from life......and since that isn’t at all possible at the moment, ardent gardener, walker and now photographer!
