31 / 365
The Britons, Cape Cornwall
More dramatic seas and 50mph winds
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Sarah Bell
@seasarah
Portrait artist living in Cornwall, usually work from life......and since that isn’t at all possible at the moment, ardent gardener, walker and now photographer!
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tags
storms
cornwall
seas
“the
end”
“lands
brisons”
