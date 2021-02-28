Previous
Windswept tree growth by seasarah
35 / 365

Windswept tree growth

I recently discovered that trees grow as if swept into this shape, but it’s actually that the growth happens on the sheltered side!
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Sarah Bell

@seasarah
Portrait artist living in Cornwall, usually work from life......and since that isn’t at all possible at the moment, ardent gardener, walker and now photographer!
