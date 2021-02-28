Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Windswept tree growth
I recently discovered that trees grow as if swept into this shape, but it’s actually that the growth happens on the sheltered side!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah Bell
@seasarah
Portrait artist living in Cornwall, usually work from life......and since that isn’t at all possible at the moment, ardent gardener, walker and now photographer!
35
photos
8
followers
9
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
22nd January 2017 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cornwall
,
swept
,
trees”
,
“wind
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close