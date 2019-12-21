Previous
Golden Eye by seattlite
Golden Eye

This Golden Eye duck and many others were swimming and diving for food in Puget Sound. I took this shot while walking the lower Lincoln Park Trail a week or so ago. It's been pouring rain in Seattle for the past four days. Enjoy your week end.
21st December 2019

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Mave
Lovely shot
December 21st, 2019  
