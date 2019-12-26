Previous
Youngest Great Niece by seattlite
Youngest Great Niece

G had a great time opening her gifts, putting her mom's lipstick on :), posing for Aunt Gloria :), and just being happy which made for a lot of fun on Christmas Day. Thanks for stopping by.
26th December 2019

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Maggiemae ace
Did you ask how she got such wonderful hair?
December 26th, 2019  
