Photo 2032
Youngest Great Niece
G had a great time opening her gifts, putting her mom's lipstick on :), posing for Aunt Gloria :), and just being happy which made for a lot of fun on Christmas Day. Thanks for stopping by.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae
ace
Did you ask how she got such wonderful hair?
December 26th, 2019
