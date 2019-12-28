Previous
Lincoln Park by seattlite
Lincoln Park

These particular trees have been featured in other photos I've taken over the years. I try to get different light to change things up :). This shot was taken a few days ago on a late, overcast afternoon. Enjoy your week end.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautiful silvery light
I see why you are drawn to them
