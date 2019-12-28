Sign up
Photo 2034
Lincoln Park
These particular trees have been featured in other photos I've taken over the years. I try to get different light to change things up :). This shot was taken a few days ago on a late, overcast afternoon. Enjoy your week end.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2040
photos
208
followers
224
following
Sue Rose
ace
Beautiful silvery light
December 28th, 2019
sarah
ace
I see why you are drawn to them
December 28th, 2019
