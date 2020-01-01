Sign up
Photo 2038
2020 Happy New Year!
This is a shot taken from an upper trail at Lincoln Park. I was looking in a southwest direction for this view of Puget Sound. Enjoy your first day of 2020.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~
Happy New Year, Gloria!
January 1st, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
Happy New Year Gloria.
January 1st, 2020
