Previous
Next
2020 Happy New Year! by seattlite
Photo 2038

2020 Happy New Year!

This is a shot taken from an upper trail at Lincoln Park. I was looking in a southwest direction for this view of Puget Sound. Enjoy your first day of 2020.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy New Year, Gloria!
January 1st, 2020  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Happy New Year Gloria.
January 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise