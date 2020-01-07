Previous
Winter Reflections by seattlite
Photo 2044

Winter Reflections

Last week I walked around Green Lake. The day was warmish with bits of sunshine. Of course, I took a few duck shots but also a few shots of the shoreline's reflections. Thanks for stopping by.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
