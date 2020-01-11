Previous
Break by seattlite
Yesterday afternoon there was about a fifteen-minute break of patchy blue sky and sunshine located in the western portion of the sky over Puget Sound. Fortunately, I was on my walk at the right time and took this shot. Enjoy your week end.
gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful sky. It's been so cloudy and gray here.
January 11th, 2020  
