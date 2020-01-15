Previous
Sweet Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 2052

Sweet Sparrow

This sparrow shot was taken a couple of weeks ago at Green Lake. Seattle is cold with intermittent snowfall. Is it too early to say I'm wishing for spring :). Enjoy your day.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
