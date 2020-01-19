Previous
Next
Blue Sky by seattlite
Photo 2056

Blue Sky

I could not resist taking another sky shot especially a blue sky shot :). I was looking north at the lower Lincoln Park walking trail for this shot which was taken a few days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Looks a lovely place to stroll
January 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful pace under the blue sky !
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise