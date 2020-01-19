Sign up
Photo 2056
Blue Sky
I could not resist taking another sky shot especially a blue sky shot :). I was looking north at the lower Lincoln Park walking trail for this shot which was taken a few days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lynda McG
ace
Looks a lovely place to stroll
January 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful pace under the blue sky !
January 19th, 2020
