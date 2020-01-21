Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2058
Moss
The moss on this tree's lower trunk caught my eye for this shot which was taken at Green Lake earlier this month. Seattle continue to be soggy. Enjoy your day.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2064
photos
209
followers
224
following
563% complete
View this month »
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
tony gig
AMAZING...Fav
January 21st, 2020
Monique
ace
The unusual combination of colours is beautiful
January 21st, 2020
Barb
ace
Wonderful colors and reflections! Fav
January 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close