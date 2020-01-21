Previous
Moss by seattlite
Moss

The moss on this tree's lower trunk caught my eye for this shot which was taken at Green Lake earlier this month. Seattle continue to be soggy. Enjoy your day.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
tony gig
AMAZING...Fav
January 21st, 2020  
Monique ace
The unusual combination of colours is beautiful
January 21st, 2020  
Barb ace
Wonderful colors and reflections! Fav
January 21st, 2020  
