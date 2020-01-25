Previous
Fall Leftover by seattlite
Fall Leftover

I spotted this colorful leaf on my rainy, muddy walk through Lincoln Park yesterday. Enjoy your weekend.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
This is beautiful. I love the pop of colour.
January 25th, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice spot of cheer in your walk!
January 25th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pop of colour !
January 25th, 2020  
