Photo 2062
Fall Leftover
I spotted this colorful leaf on my rainy, muddy walk through Lincoln Park yesterday. Enjoy your weekend.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2068
photos
210
followers
224
following
564% complete
View this month »
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Pigeons Farm
ace
This is beautiful. I love the pop of colour.
January 25th, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice spot of cheer in your walk!
January 25th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pop of colour !
January 25th, 2020
