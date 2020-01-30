Sign up
Photo 2067
Linked
These linked locks were on chain link fence at a view point on Alki Avenue. I have always wondered about what stories these locks hold. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Thanks for stopping by.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2073
photos
211
followers
224
following
566% complete
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
Jennie B.
I like the pov of this Gloria. Sweet stories to be sure!
January 30th, 2020
