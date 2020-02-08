Sign up
Photo 2076
Feathers
I liked the look of these ruffled feathers so I took this quick shot. Enjoy your weekend.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous colours and texture
February 8th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Perfect title and a fun shot. Great details, too.
February 8th, 2020
carol white
ace
Lovely details and capture. Fav!! 😀
February 8th, 2020
