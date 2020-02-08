Previous
Feathers by seattlite
Photo 2076

Feathers

I liked the look of these ruffled feathers so I took this quick shot. Enjoy your weekend.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Fabulous colours and texture
February 8th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Perfect title and a fun shot. Great details, too.
February 8th, 2020  
carol white ace
Lovely details and capture. Fav!! 😀
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
