Previous
Next
Young Man by seattlite
Photo 2078

Young Man

In December 2019, I posted a photo of B's parents after his dad's stroke which occurred in late October 2019. This shot was taken at Christmas. B's dad, K, is doing well in his recovery. B got his drivers license and a great used SUV which enables him to transport himself to and from school and other errands which helps out his dad and mom. B also helps his dad at work on the weekends. B is a great young man and works hard at school and is in line for college scholarships both academic and sports. Thanks for stopping by.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely portrait of this great young guy and a wonderful story Gloria. May he achieve all his goals.
February 10th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
Wonderful
Your portrait displays this young man's kind heart and caring nature. You can be proud of B
fav
February 10th, 2020  
Lis Lapthorn
Lovely photo. You’re obviously and understandably very proud of him.
February 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise