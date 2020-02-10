In December 2019, I posted a photo of B's parents after his dad's stroke which occurred in late October 2019. This shot was taken at Christmas. B's dad, K, is doing well in his recovery. B got his drivers license and a great used SUV which enables him to transport himself to and from school and other errands which helps out his dad and mom. B also helps his dad at work on the weekends. B is a great young man and works hard at school and is in line for college scholarships both academic and sports. Thanks for stopping by.
Your portrait displays this young man's kind heart and caring nature. You can be proud of B
fav