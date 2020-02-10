Young Man

In December 2019, I posted a photo of B's parents after his dad's stroke which occurred in late October 2019. This shot was taken at Christmas. B's dad, K, is doing well in his recovery. B got his drivers license and a great used SUV which enables him to transport himself to and from school and other errands which helps out his dad and mom. B also helps his dad at work on the weekends. B is a great young man and works hard at school and is in line for college scholarships both academic and sports. Thanks for stopping by.