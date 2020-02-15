Previous
Blue by seattlite
Blue

A blue sky has become a rarity in Seattle these past weeks. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago during a rain break at Green Lake. Enjoy your weekend.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and hues of blue.
February 15th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Great to see blue again for a welcome change
February 15th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Nice shot - we are having lots of wind and rain here in the UK too. Wish we had some snow instead
February 15th, 2020  
