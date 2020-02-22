Previous
Tree Buds by seattlite
Photo 2090

Tree Buds

There's definitely early blooming going on in Seattle :). The first day of spring is still a few weeks away. Only some varieties of trees and plants are blooming early. Enjoy your weekend.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A super close-up. Nice to see this sign of spring - fav!

Ian
February 22nd, 2020  
Wonderful! We didn’t have a real winter here, but the first blossoms are always moving.
February 22nd, 2020  
