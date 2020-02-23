Previous
Beginnings by seattlite
Photo 2091

Beginnings

Early buds are teasing those of us who are anxiously awaiting for spring. Thanks for stopping by.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Good find
February 23rd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty shot with great details.
February 23rd, 2020  
