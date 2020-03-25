Previous
Spring Rain by seattlite
Photo 2114

Spring Rain

This shot was taken yesterday in the afternoon during a neighborhood walk. Thanks for stopping by. Take care.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae ace
The wet beginnings of Spring - beautifully caught!
March 25th, 2020  
Korcsog Károly ace
There are many beautiful things around us, just to be noticed! You noticed!
March 25th, 2020  
