Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Great Blue Heron

This GBH shot was taken last month at Green Lake. Thanks for stopping by. Take care.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 26th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, excellent close up capture.
March 26th, 2020  
