Eagle

This eagle shot was taken last month while I was walking along Beach Drive. I hope that everyone is coping during these challenging times. Take care. Blessings.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Pam Knowler ace
WOW what a beauty!! Great capture!!
March 27th, 2020  
*lynn ace
truly beautiful capture ~ fav
March 27th, 2020  
