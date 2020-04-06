Previous
Next
Blooms and Textures by seattlite
Photo 2126

Blooms and Textures

This is my next door neighbor's tree with blossoms growing out of the moss-covered tree trunk. The pink blossoms in the background are across the street on another neighbor's property. Thanks for stopping by.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Really lovely...fav.
April 6th, 2020  
Monique ace
Beautiful shot, got the same tree in my garden, one of my favourites ☺️
April 6th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow what textures!
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise