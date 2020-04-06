Sign up
Photo 2126
Blooms and Textures
This is my next door neighbor's tree with blossoms growing out of the moss-covered tree trunk. The pink blossoms in the background are across the street on another neighbor's property. Thanks for stopping by.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
CC Folk
ace
Really lovely...fav.
April 6th, 2020
Monique
ace
Beautiful shot, got the same tree in my garden, one of my favourites ☺️
April 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow what textures!
April 6th, 2020
