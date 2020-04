Cedar River

A couple of days ago I met my friend at her house in Renton. We then took our separate cars and drove to the Cedar River Trail. While walking the trail, we came upon a large, still,tranquil pond located adjacent to the flowing Cedar River. At that pond, there were many water birds including wood ducks :). Hence, another photo of a male wood duck. We also saw five deer but they were too hidden in the trees to get a proper photo. Thanks for stopping by.