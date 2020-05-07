Sign up
Photo 2157
Abstract
Tall, wild grass in the foreground and bright- orange california poppies in the background make for a natural abstract. This shot was taken at the Don Armeni Park last month. Enjoy your day.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Babs
ace
Beautiful abstract love the colours
May 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , love the fusion of orange in the background !
May 7th, 2020
