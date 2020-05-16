Previous
Clematis by seattlite
Clematis

This clematis plant grows along my neighbor's fence. They bloom like crazy and are so colorful. Have a great weekend.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful details and light.
May 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colour.
May 16th, 2020  
