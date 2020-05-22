Previous
Beach Time by seattlite
Beach Time

Lowman Beach Park is a small, rocky, rugged beach that has plenty of drift wood and logs. It's only a five-minute walk from my home. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day!
22nd May 2020

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
