Photo 2172
Beach Time
Lowman Beach Park is a small, rocky, rugged beach that has plenty of drift wood and logs. It's only a five-minute walk from my home. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
