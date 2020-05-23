Sign up
Photo 2173
Northern Flicker
This adult male northern flicker landed on the sidewalk and was kind enough to pose for this shot. It was a surprise that he landed so close to where I was walking. Enjoy your week end.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
