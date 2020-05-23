Previous
Northern Flicker by seattlite
Northern Flicker

This adult male northern flicker landed on the sidewalk and was kind enough to pose for this shot. It was a surprise that he landed so close to where I was walking. Enjoy your week end.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
