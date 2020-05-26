Previous
Next
Sing A Song by seattlite
Photo 2176

Sing A Song

A red-winged black bird singing his heart out at Green Lake. Now that the trees are filling in with leaves, these birds will be harder to spot even though I will their singing. This photo was taken earlier this month. Enjoy your day.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture. I hope you enjoy your day, too, Gloria.
May 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot.
May 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise