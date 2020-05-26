Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2176
Sing A Song
A red-winged black bird singing his heart out at Green Lake. Now that the trees are filling in with leaves, these birds will be harder to spot even though I will their singing. This photo was taken earlier this month. Enjoy your day.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2182
photos
206
followers
219
following
596% complete
View this month »
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture. I hope you enjoy your day, too, Gloria.
May 26th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close