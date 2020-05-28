Sign up
Photo 2178
Singing Spotted Towhee
This photo was taken last week while walking through the interior of Lincoln Park. Have a great day!
28th May 2020
28th May 20
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2184
photos
206
followers
219
following
Fisher Family
A nice shot of this lovely character singing his heart out - fav!
Ian
May 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely little bird , nicely captured - fav
May 28th, 2020
