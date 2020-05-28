Previous
Singing Spotted Towhee by seattlite
Photo 2178

Singing Spotted Towhee

This photo was taken last week while walking through the interior of Lincoln Park. Have a great day!
28th May 2020 28th May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A nice shot of this lovely character singing his heart out - fav!

Ian
May 28th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely little bird , nicely captured - fav
May 28th, 2020  
