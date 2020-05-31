Previous
Next
Overcast by seattlite
Photo 2181

Overcast

This was Seattle yesterday and it looks much the same today, Sunday. Downtown Seattle was destroyed last night by looters, rioters, arsonists. All one can do is pray for the salvation of those who want to destroy the hard work of so many good citizens.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. I did see that about Seattle on the news, Gloria. The city of Pittsburgh had the same problem and a section of the city was pretty much destroyed, too. It was an awful thing to happen.
May 31st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
@mittens Seattle's retail core section which is in the north section of downtown was destroyed.
May 31st, 2020  
Fisher Family
A super moody shot - fav!

Sorry to hear about all the rioting in Seattle. I really can't understand why some people can only express themselves through violence. I can understand the anger people feel at the death of someone being arrested by police, but all this violence does is inflame the situation even more. I hope things are calmer tonight and that you and your friends and relatives stay safe.

Ian
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise