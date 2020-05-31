This was Seattle yesterday and it looks much the same today, Sunday. Downtown Seattle was destroyed last night by looters, rioters, arsonists. All one can do is pray for the salvation of those who want to destroy the hard work of so many good citizens.
Sorry to hear about all the rioting in Seattle. I really can't understand why some people can only express themselves through violence. I can understand the anger people feel at the death of someone being arrested by police, but all this violence does is inflame the situation even more. I hope things are calmer tonight and that you and your friends and relatives stay safe.
Ian