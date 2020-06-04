Previous
Next
Open Space by seattlite
Photo 2185

Open Space

This shot was taken from the south end of Lincoln Park Beach yesterday. Have a great day.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
seems like a rough beach to wander about. but it's still beautiful. great capture, gloria. i like it. aces!
June 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous cloudscape.
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise